ANSWERED Favorite Local Servers

Yesterday was National Waitstaff Day 🥘
In honor of those who make our restaurant experience worth it, we asked YOU on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS who your favorite local server is.
Here are some of your server shoutouts 👇
- “Destiny Simmons at White Mtn. Mining” -Rose J.
- “Roberto is definitely one of the best!!!! Patricia at Renegade is wonderful also!” -Mary V.
- “Jeris Evans!” -@daijo12
- “Patricia “Trish” Smith at the Renegade is AMAZING! Always smiling, friendly, funny and knows how you want everything cooked from eggs to steak! She is the best!!” – K. Gilbert
- “She abandoned us apparently, 😉 but Trina at Bi-Rite is the best waitress I have ever had hands down!!” -Kristi W.
- “The girls at Chill Grill are great, friendly and helpful. And all time favorite Rita Frueler from Golden Corral. She couldn’t be beat.” -Ruth K.
- “Kerry Stout at Denny’s and Mary Jauregui at Fiesta Guadalajara, hands down best waitresses I know” -Michelle D.
- “The staff at Green River Taco Time treats the bus drivers that come in very well. Thank GR Taco Time.” -Frank S.
- “Diamond Ward!” -Margie M.
- “We have sooo many wonderful servers in SW County! It’s too hard to name one! Here are a few: Brooke Birmingham, Drew Cole, Roberto Hernandez, Cristy DiSano” -Jeannine Mizel M.
- “LeMira Mayo at Martys/Bombers.” -Tara W.
- “All the staff at Guidinos in Green River! They really go above and beyond! And Chris at the bar makes the best drinks to pair with my meal :p I’ve never left dissatisfied!” -Jenna B.
- “Everyone at Dickies!!!!!!! Just love em!!!!!!” -Steve C.
- “Christy DiSano!” -@ash.b3320
Thanks for answering, everyone!