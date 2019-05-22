#ANSWERED Favorite Local Servers

By
Kaylee Hughes
-
174
Views

Yesterday was National Waitstaff Day 🥘

In honor of those who make our restaurant experience worth it, we asked YOU on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS who your favorite local server is.

Here are some of your server shoutouts 👇

  • Destiny Simmons at White Mtn. Mining” -Rose J.
  • Roberto is definitely one of the best!!!! Patricia at Renegade is wonderful also!” -Mary V.
  • Jeris Evans!-@daijo12
  • Patricia “Trish” Smith at the Renegade is AMAZING! Always smiling, friendly, funny and knows how you want everything cooked from eggs to steak! She is the best!!” – K. Gilbert
  • “She abandoned us apparently, 😉 but Trina at Bi-Rite is the best waitress I have ever had hands down!!” -Kristi W.
  • “The girls at Chill Grill are great, friendly and helpful. And all time favorite Rita Frueler from Golden Corral. She couldn’t be beat.” -Ruth K.
  • Kerry Stout at Denny’s and Mary Jauregui at Fiesta Guadalajara, hands down best waitresses I know” -Michelle D.
  • The staff at Green River Taco Time treats the bus drivers that come in very well. Thank GR Taco Time.” -Frank S.
  • Diamond Ward!-Margie M.
  • “We have sooo many wonderful servers in SW County! It’s too hard to name one! Here are a few: Brooke Birmingham, Drew Cole, Roberto Hernandez, Cristy DiSano-Jeannine Mizel M.
  • LeMira Mayo at Martys/Bombers.” -Tara W.
  • All the staff at Guidinos in Green River! They really go above and beyond! And Chris at the bar makes the best drinks to pair with my meal :p I’ve never left dissatisfied!” -Jenna B.
  • Everyone at Dickies!!!!!!! Just love em!!!!!!” -Steve C.
  • Christy DiSano!” -@ash.b3320

Thanks for answering, everyone!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR