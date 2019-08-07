#ANSWERED Where Do You Get Your Favorite Beer Locally?

By
Kaylee Hughes
-
32
Views

Hey guys and gals! Last Friday was the day of all days, it was International Beer Day. Whether it’s served up in a taproom, brewery, restaurant, bought from the closest liquor store, or being enjoyed in the mountain with your best friends – beer seems to belong just about anywhere. 🍺

So in honor of the drink loved and cherished all around the world, beer – we asked YOU on FacebookInstagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS where you get your favorite beer locally.

According to YOU, the beer lovers of Sweetwater County, here
are the best places to get a brew locally. 👇

  • Square State Brewing. Great beer from top-quality people and great friendly patrons.” -Dave M.

  • Old Chicago carries Ten Sleep Brewery beer Speed Goat! It’s the best!” -Amy K.

  • Square State, of course!!!!!” -@potter863

  • “I don’t drink beer, but my grandson loves the selection of beers at Old Chicago. He tries different beers from their list when we go for dinner.” -Wanda H.

  • Gateway Liquors/Johny Macs -Jana W.

  • A&W has the best ROOT-BEER in Wyoming!!!! 😅” -Carmen C.

  • My favorite is Square State Brewery. They always have something interesting on tap.  They are always experimenting on a new brew.

    My next go-to is Old Chicago. They also change up what they have on tap. Quite a few Wyoming brewery are represented. Tensleep Speed Goat….Absolutely amazing!!! Great selection at Old Chicago. -Peter P.

  • “Guinness at The Fish Bowl.-Teresa W.

  • Square State! They had a beer called Christine (I think) I’m pretty sure it was my favorite beer of all time, ever! Have a Beertastic day!” -Celeste W.

  • Open Range Bar-Nancy A.

  • “A brew with friends, a sweetheart, or family is the best!” -Kevin H.



Thanks for answering, everyone! Cheers! 🍻

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR