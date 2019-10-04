ANSWERED: Your Favorite Taco In Town

Today is the day of the taco y’all. It’s National Taco Day! In other words, I give you permission to go eat as many tacos as your heart desires. You’re welcome…
When it comes to tacos, the possibilities are endless; crunchy, softshell, vegetarian, beef, chicken, pork, even chocolate! In honor of National Taco Day, we asked YOU (our followers and subscribers) on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS what your favorite taco in town is.
If you’re up for trying something different than your regular taco order check out some of these answers! 👇
- “Mom’s tacos.” -Gary C.
- “My favorite taco is Saturday shrimp tacos at Cafe Rio. Yummy.” -Ramona H.
- “My favorite is Taco Johns. Love their tacos and their taco burgers!!” -Benita H.
- “Carne Asada Taco – Mi Casita in Green River.” -Terri K.
- “Pancho’s street tacos 👌🏼 They’re the best in town.” -Chelsea D.
- “My own!” -Jan Z.
- “Taco Bell & Taco Time.” -Jolene E.
- “1. Cafe Rio has pretty good beef or chicken tacos. 2. Panchos has some amazing chicken tacos, the deep-fried shell really pulls things together. 3. And Taco Bell is my preferred fast food taco.” -Tanisha C.
- “Taco Time’s original soft shell beef taco.” -@janalynns73
- “Ponchos!!” -Martha T.
- “Carne asada tacos from Cinco De Mayo. A great little hole in the wall place connected to the gas station down by Santa Fe Grill.” -Kira
- “Cafe Rio – chicken tacos.” -@jenniferdrinkle
- “Asada and chicken street tacos from Casa Chavez. Ask for their hot sauce on the side! Best street tacos in town!!!” -Kyle S.
- “I love “Taco Johns.” 🌮 -Treeva W.
- “Pla mor Bowling Alley…yummm.” -Karla R.
- “Casa Chavez 🌮 with a banana margarita!” -@amberboling307
Thanks for answering, everyone!