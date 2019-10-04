ANSWERED: Your Favorite Taco In Town

Today is the day of the taco y’all. It’s National Taco Day! In other words, I give you permission to go eat as many tacos as your heart desires. You’re welcome…

When it comes to tacos, the possibilities are endless; crunchy, softshell, vegetarian, beef, chicken, pork, even chocolate! In honor of National Taco Day, we asked YOU (our followers and subscribers) on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS what your favorite taco in town is.

If you’re up for trying something different than your regular taco order check out some of these answers! 👇

“Mom’s tacos.” -Gary C.

“My favorite taco is Saturday shrimp tacos at Cafe Rio . Yummy.” -Ramona H.

"My favorite is Taco Johns . Love their tacos and their taco burgers!!" -Benita H.

"Carne Asada Taco – Mi Casita in Green River." -Terri K.

" Pancho's street tacos 👌🏼 They're the best in town." -Chelsea D.

"My own!" -Jan Z.

“ Taco Bell & Taco Time .” -Jolene E.

"1. Cafe Rio has pretty good beef or chicken tacos. 2. Panchos has some amazing chicken tacos, the deep-fried shell really pulls things together. 3. And Taco Bell is my preferred fast food taco." -Tanisha C.

" Taco Time's original soft shell beef taco." -@janalynns73

" Ponchos !!" -Martha T.

"Carne asada tacos from Cinco De Mayo . A great little hole in the wall place connected to the gas station down by Santa Fe Grill." -Kira

" Cafe Rio – chicken tacos." -@jenniferdrinkle

"Asada and chicken street tacos from Casa Chavez . Ask for their hot sauce on the side! Best street tacos in town!!!" -Kyle S.

"I love "Taco Johns." 🌮 -Treeva W.

" Pla mor Bowling Alley …yummm." -Karla R.

"Casa Chavez 🌮 with a banana margarita!" -@amberboling307

If you try any of these primo taco suggestions, #TELLUS what you thought by emailing kaylee@sweetwaternow.com or comment on the original Facebook post HERE.

Thanks for answering, everyone!