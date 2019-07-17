Ashlie Childress and Braiden Haworth Announce Engagement

GREEN RIVER– Ariann and Jeromy Childress are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashlie J. D. Childress, and son-in-law-to-be, Braiden L. Haworth, on July 15, 2019:

We all wish you both the very best for your future, and many blessings for a beautiful long life together. As this day marks the beginning of the rest of your lives as two hearts becoming one, growing and learning, accepting each others faults and still loving each other at the end of each day. You were both meant to be together. You continue to help and support each other and your life goals and you’re both so much happier when you’re together.

Love you both always,

Momma & Daddy

