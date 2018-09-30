Authorities Continue Evacuation Downgrades on Roosevelt Fire

PINEDALE — At 9am this morning, The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Roosevelt Fire Incident Management team have evaluated and downgraded the “GO” and “SET” status of a a number of near the Roosevelt Fire.

The following zones have been changed:

Authorities have changed Zones 3,4,10 and 11. Those areas include Bondurant Dell Creek including Pfisterer Ranch south to Robinson Butte, Bondurant Jack Creek to Dell Creek, Flying A Ranch to Twin Creek and Twin Creek Basin North to rock Cree East to Green River which have all been downgraded to “READY” from “SET”.

The “READY” stage is the normal status everyone should be in at all times, to have a plan should you need to be evacuated..

Zones 5 and 9 Raspberry Ridge East to the Rim North of 191, and Rim Station and Ranches to Packer Creek Ranches also were downgraded this morning to “SET” from “GO”

Evacuation Zones are assessed and evaluated daily for changes. SweetwaterNOW will report updates as they become available.

You can also find updates on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Sublette County Emergency Management Pages.