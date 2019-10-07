Bear River Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Accident Friday Afternoon

A crash occurred around milepost 9 on Wyoming 89 north of Evanston claimed the life of a 31-year-old Bear River, Wyoming man on Friday afternoon.

Wyoming Highway Patrolmen were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m., according to the official report.

The report states that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling westbound on Appaloosa Drive failed to stop at the intersection of Wyoming 89. The driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Wyoming 89 was unable to avoid colliding with the side of the Pontiac as it entered the highway.

The driver of the Pontiac has been identified as 31-year-old Bear River, Wyoming resident Skylar M. Kauffman. Kauffman was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 74-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah resident Robert J. Davis. Davis was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. The first passenger in the Chevrolet has been identified as 22-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah resident Jonathan Whitmore.

Whitmore was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the crash. The second passenger in the Chevrolet has been identified 72-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah resident Connie L. Davis. She was wearing her seatbelt and not injured.

Driver inattention on the part of Kauffman is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 125th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 90 in 2018, 111 in 2017, and 94 in 2016 to date.