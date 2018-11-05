Birth Announcement: Anastasia & Azalea Bloedow

Twin sisters Anastasia Rose and Azalea Louise Bloedow were born October 16, 2018 at 7:38 p.m. and 7:43 p.m., respectively.

Anastasia came into the world first weighing 6 lbs, 4oz, and measuring 18.25 inches. Azalea followed five minutes later weighing 6 lbs even and measuring 18 inches.

Anastasia & Azalea are the daughters of proud parents Nicole and Wade Bloedow.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Congratulations!

Birth announcements are a free service provided by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Submit your recent birth announcements here.