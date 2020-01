Fallan Kay Jacobson was born December 17, 2019 at 5:50 pm.

Fallan weighed 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches long at birth. Her family couldn’t be happier to have her happy and healthy and in their lives.

She was welcomed by her proud parents Briana and Jerry Jacobson.

