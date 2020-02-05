Blankets for Kids with LOVE to Host Donation for Local Children in Need

ROCK SPRINGS — Join “Blankets for Kids with LOVE” on February 29, at the Rock Springs Library in the Johnson Room, 400 C Street, Rock Springs from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This local volunteer group of crafters makes handmade children’s blankets for those in need.

Organizer Donna Toly is accepting all sizes and styles of blankets that are new handmade and washable at the open house. Donation of blanket-making materials such as quilting fabric, fleece, and batting are also appreciated. Everyone is welcome to come to learn about this project. Homemade refreshments and beverages will be served.

Blankets are donated to children in our county ages birth to 18 years, to organizations including Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Department of Family Services, Inside Connections, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, YWCA Safe House and the Center for Family and Children to distribute to children.

Community Fine Art Center Director, Debora Soule will be teaching a class on crochet-edge fleece blankets. This class is free, participants can bring their supplies, some will be available. Contact CFAC for the supply list at 307-362-6212. Contact Toly at 307-705-0805 to find out any specific blanket sizes or questions you may have.

Toly would like to exceed last year’s record of 167 blankets, to give LOVE HUGS to children in need.

Below in 1st photo is left to right are crafters who made blankets to donate: Ruby Wilkison, Linda Frolic, Debora Soule, Rita Steinbreck, and Jill Swanson, 2nd photo left to right, are crafters from the BOCES quilting class who made blankets to donate. 3rd photo left to right, are Donna Toly, Aspen McConnell, Nancy McConnell.