BLM High Desert District Standardizes Wood Cutting Permits

ROCK SPRINGS– The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming High Desert District (HDD) is standardizing wood cutting permits throughout it’s four field offices located in Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rawlins and Rock Springs. Effective immediately, the prices for wood cutting permits in these areas will be as follows:

Firewood: $7 per cord, minimum two (2) cords

Christmas trees: $10

Posts/Poles: $1 each

“Standardizing wood cutting permits establishes consistency and will help avoid confusion regarding purchasing permits for firewood, posts, poles and Christmas trees on BLM managed land in our district,” said Brandon Teppo, HDD resource advisor.

Simplifying and regulating the wood cutting permits also supports BLM conservation efforts and responsible stewardship of our public lands. Please note, the wood cutting season on public land runs from May 15 – November 30.

For more information about the standardized pricing and permits process, contact Brandon Teppo at (307) 352-0273. For more information about BLM Wyoming, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BLMWyoming.