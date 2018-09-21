BLM Issues Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for Sublette, Lincoln Counties

ROCK SPRINGS– Due to drying conditions and high fuel loading, the Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is implementing fire restrictions for all BLM-administered public lands within the boundaries of Sublette and Lincoln Counties, beginning midnight Sept. 21, 2018.

The BLM urges visitors to these public lands to adhere to the restrictions, which aids firefighters and helps prevent new fires.



Restrictions

Under fire restrictions the following acts are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Year-Round Wildfire Prevention Restrictions

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Wyoming. These are:

Discharge or use of any fireworks.

Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

Exempted Persons

The following persons are exempt from this order:

Persons with a permit or letter of authorization specifically authorizing the prohibited act or omission. Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

For more information about BLM Wyoming, please visit https://www.blm.gov/wyoming.