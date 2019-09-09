BLM Rock Springs to Plant Sagebrush on National Public Lands Day

ROCK SPRINGS — Each year, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) celebrates National Public Lands Day by coordinating and participating in hundreds of outdoor clean up and improvement projects across the country. This year, the Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO) will celebrate National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 by planting sagebrush seedlings in the Laney Rim Fire area, which was affected by a wildfire in August 2018.

The sagebrush seedlings were grown through a partnership with the “Sagebrush in Prisons Project,” a multi-state restoration program which includes corrections centers nurseries in western states.

Public Lands Day participants are invited to meet at the Rock Springs Field Office parking lot (280 HWY 191 North) at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. From there the group will travel to the site of the 2018 fire to plant sagebrush seedlings which will help improve the habitat for sage grouse, big game and other wildlife dependent on it to thrive.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Everything needed for the Rock Springs Public Lands Day project will be provided to volunteers, including gloves and tools. Appropriate clothing for hot weather, a hat and sunscreen are strongly recommended. Participants will be responsible for their own lunch and transportation to and from the project site, which is an approximately 45 minute drive. A high clearance vehicle is strongly recommended. For more details about the project, contact Gavin Lovell at (307) 352- 0246. For more information about BLM Wyoming, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.

