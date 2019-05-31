Body Recovered in Summit County Utah Believed to Be 92-Year-Old Lyman Resident

UINTA COUNTY– On May 30, 2019, the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office and Lyman Police Department assisted Summit County Utah Sheriff’s Office with the recovery of a body from the North Slope/ Gilbert Creek area of Summit County, Utah.

The body was found by people traveling through the area who called the Sheriff’s Office. The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took charge of the body.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Medical Examiner’s Office will be handling any further investigation.

The body is believed to be that of 92-year-old James Pritchard of Lyman. Positive identification will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mr. Pritchard hasn’t been seen or heard from since May 21st. Ongoing searches and other efforts to locate him have continued since that time by multiple Agencies.