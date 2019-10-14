UPDATE: Deceased Sweetwater County Jail Inmate Identified

ROCK SPRINGS — A Sweetwater County Detention Center inmate died at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County early Sunday morning after deputies discovered him unresponsive and experiencing an apparent medical emergency in his cell.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. according to information provided by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate has been identified as Zachary Colton Griffiths, age 28, of Green River.

The cause of Griffiths’ death remains under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. No further details will be released at this time.