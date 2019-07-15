Bridger Coal Honored for Achieving Top Safety Record

ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently honored Bridger Coal employees for achieving top safety records with a grant to the charity organization of their choice.

The mine held the top record for safety in its category among the three Rocky Mountain Power states.

“Safety is not a one-person job. It takes everyone, in step, with a common vision and purpose to keep each other safe,” said Tom Davis, safety director for Rocky Mountain Power. “This is an exciting accomplishment for Bridger and it honors their outstanding teamwork and professionalism.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The team selected the Cowboys Against Cancer as their organization of choice to receive the $1,000 award.

“If you have your health you can tackle almost any problem in life, and that is why safety is so important,” said Margaret Parry, president of Cowboys Against Cancer. “On behalf of Cowboys Against Cancer, and especially on behalf of the cancer patients in Sweetwater County, we thank you very much.”

Employees at Naughton Power Plant in Kemmerer and Wyoming Wires near throughout the state were also recently honored for achieving the top safety performance in their operational categories of generation and poles and wires.

Bridger Coal Mine employees chose Cowboys Against Cancer to receive it charitable donation granted by Rocky Mountain Power for the mine earning top safety honors.

About Rocky Mountain Power

Rocky Mountain Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than a million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The company works to meet customers’ growing electricity needs while protecting and enhancing the environment. Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity providers in the United States. More information available at rockymountainpower.net.