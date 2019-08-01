Bridger-Teton National Forest Approves Development on Existing Leases in the Wyoming Range

BIG PINEY — Big Piney District Ranger Don Kranendonk has signed the Final Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact for the Riley Ridge Development Project (Forest Service Portion).

The decision approves Denbury Resources’ surface use plan for re-disturbance of the existing Riley Ridge Federal 12-43 gas well pad and for a newly disturbed pipeline corridor, both located in the South Piney Creek drainage. Final approval of construction activities will occur through both Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management permitting actions based on this decision.

Kranendonk addressed all concerns resulting from the objection process before making his decision. This includes additional resource protection measures necessary to reduce resource impacts and allow for the project to move ahead.

The lands being developed are outside of the 2009 Wyoming Range Legacy Act boundary, which withdrew most of the Wyoming Range from disposition under the mineral leasing, mining, and public land laws.

The decision notice is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=43866. For more information, contact Don Kranendonk, District Ranger, 307-276-5800, P.O. Box 218, 10418 South US Hwy 189, Big Piney, WY 83113.

