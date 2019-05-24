Bridger-Teton National Forest to Conduct Prescribed Burn on Pinedale Ranger District

PINEDALE – The Bridger-Teton National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on the Pinedale Ranger District in June, as environmental conditions become conducive.

The West Fortification Mountain Rx is located adjacent to White Pine Ski Area approximately 10 miles north of Pinedale. Crews will ignite the 190-acre unit by hand using drip torches. Implementation will take one to two days and mop-up and monitoring efforts will take one to two weeks. Public information will be available on site in the White Pine parking lot during ignitions.

This burn is part implementation of the Skyline Wildland Urban Interface Fuels Reduction Project to remove hazardous fuels build up and increase firefighter and public safety in the event of a wildfire. Additional resource benefits include aspen enhancement/restoration, Douglas fir restoration, old growth tree enhancement and reduced hazard trees near powerlines and communication sites.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Fire managers are also hoping to burn the Cottonwood II Rx on the Big Piney Ranger District, in mid to late June. This 155-acre unit is located approximately 20 miles west of Daniel, WY on Sjhoberg Creek on the north side of North Cottonwood Creek drainage.

Objectives include, increase aspen stand regeneration, reduce conifer encroachment, increase forage conditions for wildlife habitat and reduce hazardous fuels build-up while restoring fire-adaptive ecosystems. This vegetation treatment is an interagency cooperative effort with Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Sublette County Unified Fire and Teton Interagency Fire.

Actual ignitions for these burns will depend on meeting strict parameters for weather and fire behavior conditions. Smoke will be visible from Hwy 191/189, Pinedale and surrounding area during the ignition phase and for a short time after lighting has been completed. No closures are anticipated with these projects.

For more information on prescribed fire, fuels reduction projects, and defensible space, visit www.tetonfires.com or call the Pinedale Ranger District at (307) 367-4326.