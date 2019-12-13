Buckle Up This Holiday: A Reminder from Injury Prevention Resources

Come on down to Smiths Food & Drug at 2531 Foothill Boulevard this Friday & Saturday, December 13th and 14th and visit with Injury Prevention Resources about keeping Wyoming roads safe and saving lives.

Injury Prevention Resources will be there with a crash car to remind you about wearing your seatbelts this Holiday Season.

One in four people you pass on the road is either intoxicated or distracted. That’s a 25% chance of having a crash with a drunk or distracted driver. Your seatbelt is your first defense!

Do your family a favor, buckle up! Don’t be the guy your family gets that call about. It only takes a second.

