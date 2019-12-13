Buckle Up This Holiday: A Reminder from Injury Prevention Resources

By
Advertising
-
22
Views

Come on down to Smiths Food & Drug at 2531 Foothill Boulevard this Friday & Saturday, December 13th and 14th and visit with Injury Prevention Resources about keeping Wyoming roads safe and saving lives.

Injury Prevention Resources will be there with a crash car to remind you about wearing your seatbelts this Holiday Season. 

One in four people you pass on the road is either intoxicated or distracted.  That’s a 25% chance of having a crash with a drunk or distracted driver.  Your seatbelt is your first defense!

Do your family a favor, buckle up!  Don’t be the guy your family gets that call about.  It only takes a second.

  ​ 
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR