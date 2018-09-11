Calling All Artists For The Community Exhibit

ROCK SPRINGS — In celebration of the 150 year anniversary of the Union Pacific railroad being built across Wyoming, this year’s community exhibit’s theme is “Trains.”

Held each October, this exhibit is open to all artists from Sweetwater County.

Artists of all levels are encouraged to submit artwork that follows this year’s theme. The show will open October 3rd and remain on display through November 1st.

This coming spring will be the 150 th anniversary of the Great Race to Promontory

Point and the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Entry forms are available at the CFAC, county libraries, and on the center’s

website www.cfac4art.com.

“This is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work, and I know there

are both professional and amateur photographers who have captured the historic

844 steam engine as it traveled through the county,” said Debora Soule, CFAC

director.

All art medium is accepted. Participants are asked to be sure the work is framed

and ready to be hung or three-dimensional pieces have a stable base.

As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included.

However, the prospectus does explain that as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, the CFAC does follow policy and ask artists to refrain from submitting

work with a violent, racist, or nudity theme.

The CFAC also has on display the majority of the art collection which was started

by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939.

It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.

”Sweetwater County School District #1, along with the city of Rock Springs and

Sweetwater County Library System, have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,”

said Soule,

“By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art

for its citizens and visitors alike.”

The public is invited to see the exhibit from October 3 to November 1, as well as

the permanent collection on display.

Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System.

Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.