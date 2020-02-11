Care for Your Greatest Assets at Fremont Therapy Group

Human hands are unique.

No other creature in the world has hands that can grasp, hold, move, and manipulate objects like human hands.

They are one of your greatest assets, and, as such, must be protected and cared for.

At Fremont Therapy Group we have two physical therapists who are certified in hand therapy.

Click the video above to hear from their patients about the importance of hand therapy and custom splint fabrication.





Kris Nelson, PT, MPT, CHT (left) and Mitch Johnson, PT, MPT, CHT (right) are both Certified Hand Therapists (CHT).

A CHT has expertise to treat patients with upper extremity issues and must earn certification through the National Association of Certified Hand Therapists. In addition, CHT’s must be licensed physical or occupational therapists for a minimum of five years, have at least 4,000 hours of clinical experience working with upper extremity conditions, and pass a rigorous certification exam, making this one of the more difficult certifications to achieve.

Your hands are incredible tools and we want you to have optimal function so you can enjoy all the activities you love.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.