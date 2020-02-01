Cave Makes Initial Appearance in Circuit Court

ROCK SPRINGS — Formal charges will be filed Monday morning against a Rock Springs man alleged to be involved in a stabbing in Rock Springs Wednesday evening.

Alexander Vincent Ray Cave, 26, made an initial appearance in Sweetwater County Circuit Court this afternoon, but Deputy County Attorney Hillary McKinney asked the court for the weekend to gather more evidence before filing formal charges.

The Rock Springs Police Department is continuing the investigation the stabbing that occurred in the 900 block of Walnut Street on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The stabbing was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department when the victim, Rafael Magana, 26, sought medical attention at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after the incident. Detectives arrested Cave for attempted second-degree murder the next day.

Judge John Prokos also established a probation revocation hearing for February 10 after Cave was allegedly found with heroin at the time of his arrest. After Monday’s hearing to establish formal charges, Prokos said a preliminary hearing will likely be set for February 14.

Cave’s probation violation bond was set at $1,000, and his bond in the alleged stabbing incident was set at $250,000.



