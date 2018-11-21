CDC Warns That All Types of Romaine Lettuce Not Safe

It might be an extra side of mashed potatoes with your turkey this week instead of salad, as the CDC has advised that US consumers not eat any type of romaine lettuce due to an outbreak of E. coli.

During the ongoing investigation, they have also asked all retailers and restaurants to not sell any romaine until they can learn more about the outbreak.

Local restaurants in Rock Springs have already begun to take precaution.

So far, 32 people have been reported to be infected with E. coli in 11 US states. You can read more of the report here.

If you show symptoms of E. coli, please talk to a healthcare provider and write down what you’ve eaten in the last week before you started to get sick.