Celebrate Recovery Month with a Color Run & Walk

Celebrate recovery during Recovery Month with Southwest Counseling Service.

They will be hosting a Color Run & Walk on September 17, so grab your family and friends and join for a fun-filled evening while also being active!

EVENT INFO:

SEPTEMBER 17 @ 5:30PM

2300 FOOTHILL BLVD.

Get a special edition recovery month shirt during registration that you can then get as color-stained as you want during the event.

Register online early to secure a t-shirt before they run out!

www.swcounseling.org

For any questions, please email Melissa at mwraymar@swcounseling.org

