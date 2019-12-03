Celebrate the Holidays With Western’s Holiday Music Concert

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Collegiate Chorale, Jazz Ensemble, and Chamber Ensemble will perform a holiday concert on December 4 th at 7:30PM in room 1302.

This year’s concert features an array of familiar holiday favorites, classical arrangements, and upbeat jazz tunes. Included in the broad variety of repertoire will be The Holly and the Ivy, The Sussex Carol, and several tunes from Vince Guaraldi’s beloved A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Danielle Forbush, vocal professor at Western, will conduct the Collegiate Chorale. Danielle has appeared singing a wide range of repertoire from opening for the acclaimed jazz groups New York voices and Take 6, to soloing with the Northwest Symphony Orchestra in Powell, Wyoming.

As a classical singer, she has performed in such operas and opera scenes as Madame Butterfly, Fidelio, L’Elisir d’Amore, and The Barber of Seville, She has performed as a soloist with the Loveland Opera Theater.

“The Western traditional ensembles will get you into the holiday mood this December 4th. Our Jazz Ensemble is excited to perform jazz holiday favorites from Vince Guaraldi. The Western Chamber Ensemble will perform holiday music both sublime and uplifting. The Collegiate Chorale will perform classic seasonal music to start your December off right. We encourage everyone to attend – it’s free and the perfect holiday event for any age,” stated Matt Schaffner, Music Department Facilitator at Western.

Schaffner, will direct the Jazz Ensemble and the Chamber Ensemble. Matt has performed with professional performance groups such as the Louisville Orchestra, Kentucky Opera, and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is free and open to all ages. Donations accepted at the door will benefit the Western FAST Fund. The Faculty and Students Together (FAST) Fund provides funding to students quickly for urgent needs that might otherwise impact their ability to stay in school. To learn more, contact Matt Schaffner at mschaffner@westernwyoming.edu.