Child Care Access Weighs on Families and Community

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Southwest Wyoming is home to more than one desert.

There are over 3,000 children under five years old in Sweetwater County, while the total capacity of preschools and daycares licensed by the Wyoming Department of Family Services is less than 1,000. That qualifies Sweetwater County as a child care desert, which is defined as an area where there is child care available to less than one out of every three children under age five.

Nationally, access to child care is reshaping when and whether young people choose to start families. A 2018 survey found that the cost of child care ranked as the number one reason young adults were choosing to have fewer children.

Child-care costs aren’t just a burden on individual families. It’s a problem that has ripple effects throughout a community. Not being able to find or afford child care can keep parents out of the workforce or limit participation. Strong child-care availability creates mobility for young families and can be a top consideration in whether they choose to move to a community.

Access to child care is important in Sweetwater County’s present economy in particular, with many parents working long hours in energy and mining, but will also be key to creating a community that’s competitive in attracting new talent as the economy shifts away from the fossil-fuel energy.

So, we set out to hear from our readers and find out what life in a child care desert means for them. Here’s what we found.

Cost

The majority of those surveyed said child care ranks as either the second or first biggest hit to their monthly budget.

Even when not prohibitively expensive, child-care cost can draw money away from other areas of the economy and keep families from pursuing opportunities.

“It’s definitely expensive. Two kids under the age of six was $1,400 per month and that was with a discount because we had two kids. Now one is school age and goes about 20 minutes in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, with a 3-year-old full-time it’s $1000 per month. Finally lower than the house payment. Woo hoo,” one respondent said.

That’s not an uncommon situation. Just under one-third of those surveyed pay more for child care than housing.

One respondent said the price of licensed facilities caused them to turn to in-home care, paying $1,100 a month for a full-time babysitter, which still exceeds housing costs. “The assistance that I would receive from the state doesn’t even cover half of the cost of childcare, and I would only receive it if my children were cared for in a certified facility. Those daycares range from $1200-$1600 a month for my twins. My rent is $750.”

Opportunity Cost

Almost two-thirds of the people we heard from said that the expense of child care is keeping their family from getting where they want to be.

“We pay $1,600 a month for daycare, that’s insanity! If you break that down to an 8 hour day that is ten dollars an hour which doesn’t sound horrible until you put it into perspective on how much the average household income is. For many people, ten dollars an hour is literally their entire paycheck … I would love to have a little money left for spending on my children,” one respondent said.

Here’s what one survey taker who decided to stay home instead of paying for daycare said, “I quit my job last year due to the costs of child care. Thankfully, I was able to and we have made financial adjustments and it does work. My youngest has greatly benefited from me being home and I can run the other kids and volunteer as well. However, I miss working, I miss bringing in a paycheck, I miss doing what I went to school for and it can be frustrating as a woman to put my career on hold. I also worry, will future employers understand my gap in employment and will I be able to re-enter the workforce? It’s a double-edged sword, my children are being cared for by me, but there have been many financial sacrifices made because of it.”

Availability

Here, our survey indicates that the gap between available child-care slots and population may not be as wide as the three-to-one ratio that indicates a child care desert. However, since a child care desert only considers licensed facilities, respondents who use a full-time babysitter or rely on family to help can account for some of that difference.

Children reaching school-age provides financial relief from the cost of full-time child care, but the need doesn’t end there and many parents identified a lack of flexibility as a problem.

Here’s what some survey takers said about availability in our area.

“It would be nice for some establishments to have extended hours for those that work shift work.”

“$800 plus a month for child care is crazy. There are limited options for affordable quality childcare. The community would benefit from an after school program available to more children than what the Boys and Girls Club serves.”

“There are only a handful of daycare options in Green River, a few of which are way out of our budget and couldn’t even consider at $1,000 a month per child. Finding adequate child care is rough and has made me reconsider having a 2nd child anytime soon.”

“There need to be more options for childcare before and after school. There also need to be hourly options that would prevent people from paying more than what they need.”

Consider This

It’s also noteworthy that while child care is expensive, those working in the industry are typically doing so for low wages, as one respondent noted, “Child care is costly but quality childcare providers do not make enough either. Child care is definitely a need. I have personally looked into leaving my profession and opening a childcare [business] but the overhead costs are outrageous!”

Wyoming, four surrounding states and New Hampshire are the only states nationally with no state-funded Pre-K programs.