Christmas Holiday Travel Tips Courtesy of Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

ROCK SPRINGS — Christmas holiday travel is in full swing at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport as airport officials prepare for significant passenger flow over the next two weeks.

Starting this week, Airport Director Devon Brubaker said he’s expecting nearly all flights to be operating at or near capacity as people make their way towards family gatherings.

Limited seating is still available for other flights to and from Rock Springs at www.united.com.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

To help passengers prepare for their upcoming travel, the airport is offering these handy tips and advice:

Do not Wrap Your Presents

TSA officials will need to gain access to all wrapped gifts for screening. Therefore, save your time and only wrap the gift once when you get to your destination.

Arrive 90 Minutes Before Departure Time

Travelers are strongly urged to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure time. Early and relaxed is a good look on any traveler.

Use Mobile Boarding and Kiosks

No checked bags? Customers can use mobile boarding on their United Airline App or print out boarding passes from home starting 24 hours before their scheduled departure.

Both of these options allow them to skip the check-in line at the airline ticket counter and head straight to security.

Use TSA PreCheck Memberships

TSA PreCheck allows travelers to move through the security screening process quickly without removing liquids or laptops from bags and leaving shoes and light jackets on.

Members should remember to add their Known Traveler Number when booking a ticket so the stamp is displayed on the boarding pass.

Leave your Weapons at Home

Gun/Knife Owner? Unless you plan on packing the gun and/or knife in your checked luggage per airline and TSA standards, leave your weapons at home.

Carry-on bags = NO WEAPONS!

Purchase Luggage While Booking Travel

Checking bags? Pay the baggage fees online before coming to the airport. Purchasing bags ahead of time when you check-in on your United Airlines App or at home on your computer will save time at the airport.

If you must wait, remember that United Airlines does not accept cash as a form of payment.

Measure and Weigh Luggage Before Arriving at the Airport

It’s important to check luggage dimension and weight restrictions for specific airlines before leaving home. United Airlines allows checked bags to weigh 50 lbs or less.

Airlines will charge fees at the ticket counter if bags are over their allotted weight. No need for a fancy luggage scale, customers can just jump on their home scale with their

luggage to gauge the weight.luggagevector

Use @askTSA or tsa.gov While Packing

TSA provides timely answers through their Twitter handle @askTSA and offers an inclusive guide on their website (tsa.gov) that educates travelers on what’s carry-on acceptable.

Oranges, baby formula over 3.4 oz and a garden gnome – yes, yes and yes. Hand cream over 3.4 oz – no.

Safe travels and Happy Holidays from the staff and management of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport!

About the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned by the City of Rock Springs and operated by the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. Serving over 50,000 commercial passengers and thousands

of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.