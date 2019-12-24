Christmas Time at the Rock Springs Historical Museum

ROCK SPRINGS — The Christmas spirit is alive and well at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

The museum has been the place to send letters to Santa or visit the man himself this season, see some festive trees and even take in a musical performance from a historic mechanical Santa. Also, don’t forget to take in the Christmas village and check out tons of artifacts and items from Christmas past.

Take a look below to see some of what the museum has going on for the holidays.

Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Historical Museum.

The Marguerite Santa’s history in Rock Springs goes all the way back to the 1940s. You can catch performances from the every night from 6:30-7:30 pm at the museum’s firehouse doors.





The Christmas Train sets the stage for kids to visit Santa on Saturdays during the season.





The miniature Christmas village is a town as festive as the museum itself.





The letterbox outside the museum is the the place to drop your postage addressed to the North Pole.





Thanks to a community donation, some of Santa’s reindeer have recently taken up residence in the museum.