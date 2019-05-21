Ciner Blue Team Dominates Competition at Kansas Shootout Mine Rescue Event

GREEN RIVER — The Ciner Blue Rescue Team recently competed in the Kansas Shootout and brought home some championship hardware from that competition.

The mine rescue event takes place in Hutchinson, Kansas each year. Rescue teams from all over the nation competed using simulated mine incidents to hone their rescue skills. This year the competition ran from May 13-16.

The Ciner Blue team walked away with first-place honors in each of the events. Ciner Blue won 1st place in the field problem, 1st place in the Team Tech competition, 1st place in the first aid competition and 1st place overall.