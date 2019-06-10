Ciner Mine Rescue Team Claims Another Title in Area Competition

GREEN RIVER — The Ciner Mine Rescue teams are, needless to say, on a roll these days.
Ciner successfully brought home the trophy for 1st Overall at the Southwest Wyoming Mutual Aid Surface Rescue Competition.
The Ciner team competed against 12 other teams from Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and Nevada that took place in Rock Springs from June 6-8. Local trona mines Tata Chemicals and Solvay also participated in the competition.
Ciner also placed in several other individual events including:
Friday Stations
- Communication – Tied for 2nd
- Test – 9th
- Fire – 11th
- Confined Space – 1st
- High Angle Rope – 3rd
- Hazmat – 5th
- Medical Trauma – 3rd
- Medical Patient – Tied for 4th
Final Problem
- Rope – 7th
- Trauma – Tied for 1st
- Medical Patient – Tied for 1st
Final Scores (Overall 1st)
- Ciner – 1776
- Black Thunder – 1771
- Rio Tinto Kennecott- 1770
Team members included: Bobby Volcic – Captain; Co-Captain – Jason Herbin; Medic No.1 – Bobby Cudney, Scott Anderson; Medic No.2 – Ric Flores, Jared James; Rigger – Skeeter Hicks, Frank Pharr; Grounds Man No.1 – Cody Phillips, Cody Rider; Grounds Man No.2 – Todd Neilson; Trainer – Dan Eychner; Coordinator – Jeremiah Rawson; Neil Malicoat – Safety Manager; Craig Rood – Site Manager.
This latest win comes on the heels of Ciner also finishing first at the Ruidoso, New Mexico competition in April, and the Blue Rescue Team‘s win at the Kansas Shootout National Competition in Hutchinson, Kansas last month.