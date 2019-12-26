City of Rock Springs Offering Free Christmas Tree Disposal

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is offering free Christmas tree disposal from December 26 to January 31, 2020 at 200 Community Park Dr.

The city is requesting that trees be dropped off during daylight hours only, and that you please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands before recycling.

The City of Rock Springs is also encouraging people to recycle their trees rather than leaving them curbside. Trees that are placed curbside go directly to the landfill.

The drop-off is free, and all trees will be recycled into mulch to be added to the city’s tree mulch stockpile.