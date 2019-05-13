Class of 2019 Graduation Schedule

It’s time to send off our seniors!

Here is the complete graduation schedule for the Class of 2019.

WESTERN WYOMING COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Nurse Pinning

Friday, May 17 at 1 PM – Rock Springs Campus

Commencement

Friday, May 17 at 7 PM – Rock Springs Campus

ROCK SPRING HIGH SCHOOL

Baccalaureate

Thursday, May 16 at 7 PM

Commencement

Friday, May 24 at 10 AM

GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

Commencement

Monday, May 20 at 7 PM

BLACK BUTTE HIGH SCHOOL

Commencement

Monday, May 20 at 7 PM

FARSON-EDEN HIGH SCHOOL

Commencement

Thursday, May 23 at 6 PM

EXPEDITION ACADEMY

Commencement

Tuesday, May 21 at 7 PM

🎉 Congratulations Everyone!

