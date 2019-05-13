Class of 2019 Graduation Schedule

It’s time to send off our seniors!
Here is the complete graduation schedule for the Class of 2019.
WESTERN WYOMING COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Nurse Pinning
Friday, May 17 at 1 PM – Rock Springs Campus
Commencement
Friday, May 17 at 7 PM – Rock Springs Campus
ROCK SPRING HIGH SCHOOL
Baccalaureate
Thursday, May 16 at 7 PM
Commencement
Friday, May 24 at 10 AM
GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
Commencement
Monday, May 20 at 7 PM
BLACK BUTTE HIGH SCHOOL
Commencement
Monday, May 20 at 7 PM
FARSON-EDEN HIGH SCHOOL
Commencement
Thursday, May 23 at 6 PM
EXPEDITION ACADEMY
Commencement
Tuesday, May 21 at 7 PM