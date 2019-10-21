Clayton Wilkerson (August 14, 1946 – October 15, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Clayton Wilkerson, 73, of Rock Springs passed away October 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born August 14, 1946 in Idaho Falls, ID, the son of Clayton and Ileen Hinez Wilkerson. Clayton married Tammi Osburn Wilkerson February 28, 2003 in Las Vegas, NV. He made his mark on everyone who met him. His passion, work ethic and outgoing personality was infectious to all who knew him.

He owned and operated Wilkerson Welding for over 40 years, where he supervised and mentored many young men in the oilfield. His doors and knowledge were open to anyone he came into contact with. He never hesitated to help or share his experience with anyone who needed or wanted his help.

Clayton’s overwhelming love for anything with a motor was always present. Clayton loved his Harleys, drag racing, Nascar and especially he loved his family. The dedication and love he had for sharing his knowledge was no match for the love he had for his children and grandchildren. Nothing made him smile more than watching his grandchildren play. Physically he may be gone, but the imprint he made on so many will never be forgotten.

Survivors include his wife Tammi Wilkerson of Rock Springs; sons Todd Wilkerson and wife Kelly of Kennewick, WA, Brandon Noland and wife Carolann of Rock Springs, and Brent Noland of Bosie, ID; daughters Teena Wilkerson of Mesa, AZ, Tia Noland of Fruitland, ID; brother Mike Wilkerson and wife Susan of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Ginger Bate of Rock Springs; grandchildren Breana Wilkerson, Kelsie Wilkerson, Chad Wilkerson and wife Clair, Lakin Minic, Bransen Minic, Zane Minic, Desmond Yancey, Darius Yancey, Trayton Contreras, Elias Contreras, Arianna Contreras, Keaton Noland, Isaac Noland; great-grandchildren Joel Nino, Graice Nino, Paige Nino, and Rhoen Nino.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Ileen Wilkerson, daughter Aimee Wilkerson, brothers Bill and Leonard Wilkerson, sisters Joy and Renee. Private family services were held.

