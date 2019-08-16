Cleve, Corhn, Edwards Win Men’s Senior Golf Association Tournament Championship

The Men’s Senior Golf Association held their annual championship tournament yesterday at the White Mountain Golf Course, followed by an awards banquet at the Young at Heart Senior Center.

The top low gross winner was Brad Cleve, and Jerry Butcher finished second. In the low net category, while Dave Corhn placed first with Don Harris finishing second.

The Super Senior category included members who are 72 years of age or older and carry a handicap of 20 or higher. Jack Edwards finished first in this division with Carl Demshar placing second

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Special awards went to Tony Pasin for Longest Putt, Jerry Butcher for Longest Drive and Bud Nelson for Closest to the Hole.

