Cleve, Pasin Win Men’s Association Weekly Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS — The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the top winners of its weekly tournament held Thursday, July 25.

Brad Cleve placed first in the low-gross category while second place went to Jerry Butcher. First-place low net was Tony Pasin and Rich Matthews placed second.

The Association will hold their Annual Championship Tournament on Thursday, August 15. Members are asked to sign up by August 8. The tournament will be followed by an awards banquet at the Young at Heart Senior Center.

The Association invites seniors over 50, regardless of ability, to join by registering at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday mornings between 7:00-7:45 a.m. Tee times will begin at 8:00 a.m.

