Cleve wins Senior Men’s Association Weekly Low-Gross Tournament

The Men’s Senior Golf Association announced the winners of its weekly tournament held yesterday at the White Mountain Golf Course.

Brad Cleve placed first in the low-gross category, while Reid Webb finished second in the category.

First place low net went to Jerry Butcher with Doran James placing second.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Association invites seniors over 50, regardless of ability, to join by registering at White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday mornings between 8:00-8:45 AM.

Tee times begin at 9:00 AM.