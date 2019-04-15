Come Out & Enjoy The 2nd Annual Indoor Market in Green River!

Wild Sage Market LLC is a Cooperative for profit business or Co-op. The business structure is not a new concept in the U.S., but here in Wyoming there is only one other consumer owned, Co-op grocery store; Big Hollow Foods in Laramie.

“We would like to open the doors of a new grocery store in Green River in the next couple of years.” said Jennifer Edelmayer, Wild Sage Market Board Member. “The quicker and the more people that purchase a membership, the sooner we can open a store in Green River.”

A Co-op is a patron owned store run by a volunteer board. When you become a member/owner of the business you get to vote on the direction of the store and even share in the profits when the business makes a profit. Along with investing in the improvement of your community, members will also receive member-only benefits when the store is open.

“The store’s profits will stay here in Sweetwater County, as well as bring job opportunity, economic growth and the convenience of a locally owned health-based grocery store.”

Stacey Dolinar, Wild Sage Market Board Member says.

Wild Sage Market is doing a membership drive and is looking to surpass a benchmark of 307 members/owners by the end of the 2nd Annual Indoor Spring Market on April 20th. The WSM board is following the steps of a national group that helps food co-ops get

started; Food Co-op Initiative (FCI).

“307 members will show that we have enough interest in the community that we can proceed with a feasibility study” said John Walrath, Wild Sage Market Board Member. “The steps laid out by FCI are tried and true and following their guidelines will help us create a successful Co-op in Green River.”

“All of the money earned from memberships is being placed into a savings account and won’t be spent until we have selected a location,” Laurie Carollo Wild Sage Market’s Board Secretary explained, “This is an investment, so of course it carries some risk. However, waiting to spend it makes it easier to return the membership money if something happens.”

The feasibility study is a big step in the process of opening a successful store. “The study will show where the store should be located, what the store should carry and how big it should be.” said Jennie Melvin of URA/Main Street. Wild Sage Market is working with Jennie to apply for a grant to help fund the feasibility study.

On Saturday, April 20th show support for your community and WSM by venturing down to Expedition Island to do your part to make this store happen; we cannot succeed without your immediate support.