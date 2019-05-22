Commissioners Declare Vacancy; Republican Central Committee Begins Search for Candidates

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater County Commissioners declared vacancy at Tuesday’s meeting, following the death of Commissioner Don Van Matre.

The Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee has twenty days to select three candidates. Once they announce their choices, the Commissioners will have twenty days to make their selection.

In accordance with Wyoming § 18-3-524, the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party has called a meeting of the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee to be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Best Western Outlaw Inn located at 1630 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

The purpose of the meeting is to select three (3) persons qualified to fill a vacancy in the office of County Commissioner in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

The public is invited to attend.

By law, the list of three qualified candidates selected at this meeting will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County, who will, in turn, appoint one of the three candidates to fill the vacancy.

Any bona fide resident of Sweetwater County, Wyoming, who is registered to vote as a Republican, may apply to the Sweetwater County Central Committee for consideration to fill the vacancy. Any qualified person who wishes to be considered is required to submit an application. Candidates must provide the following: a completed application form, a letter requesting to be selected, a resume, and any other information that the candidate wishes to have considered as part of his or her application. The resume and other information may not exceed four (4) pages.

The application form, application instructions, and further information is available online at

www.sweetwater.gop. All documents must be received no later than 9 pm on Tuesday, June 4. Any applications received after this time will not be considered. Applications may be submitted via email to teresa@sweetwatergop.org, by pre-arranged personal delivery, or by mail to:

Teresa Richards, Chairman

Sweetwater County Republican Party

P.O. Box 553

Green River, Wy 82935

All applications received should be considered public information and may be distributed without limitation.

Please visit www.sweetwater.gop and follow the Sweetwater County Republican Party on Facebook at www.fb.com/swgop for the most current information. Questions regarding this process may be directed to Chairman Teresa Richards at teresa@sweetwatergop.org.