Don Van Matre, Jr. (June 13, 1942 – May 2, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Don Van Matre, Jr. passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital following an eighteen-month battle with cancer.

Don is survived by his wife Barb; his son Donald Van Matre III; daughter Valerie Persky; and his babies Mabel and Annie; his grandchildren Susan, David and Megan Van Matre and Honna and Louis Persky.

Don was very grateful to have served his country and Sweetwater County. He was first a soldier and then a politician, serving as mayor of Green River and was currently a Sweetwater County Commissioner.

Don retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel and an Aviator. His career accomplishments included flying combat missions during a tour in Vietnam (Bronze Star), serving as an aid to General Schultz at Fort Eustis, Virginia, commanding an air base in Panama, and serving as a professor of Military Science at the University of Wisconsin.

Military honors and Catholic graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

The family of Donald G. Van Matre, Jr. respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

