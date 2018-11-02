Community Minded Checking Account Helps Enrich Sweetwater County

Through its Community Minded Checking Program, CBWY reinvests customer dollars in programs, charities, infrastructure and businesses throughout Sweetwater County. It’s the customer’s deposits who help make this possible.

This year alone to date, the Bank has given more than $33,000 and nearly 400 volunteer hours back to its hometown, helping to fund programs like the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Young at Heart Senior Center, Sweetwater Public School Foundation and Cowboys Against Cancer.

In fact, one of CBWY’s own employees knows first-hand how important organizations like Cowboys Against Cancer are to Sweetwater County residents. Customer Service Representative Peggy Santillanes said she could never have paid for her late father and late husband’s cancer treatments without Cowboys Against Cancer.