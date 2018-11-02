Community Minded Checking Account Helps Enrich Sweetwater County

Raising money to help local cancer patients afford treatment, providing a mortgage to your new neighbors down the street, helping a small business open a second location.
These are just some of the ways you support your community when you bank with Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
Through its Community Minded Checking Program, CBWY reinvests customer dollars in programs, charities, infrastructure and businesses throughout Sweetwater County. It’s the customer’s deposits who help make this possible.
This year alone to date, the Bank has given more than $33,000 and nearly 400 volunteer hours back to its hometown, helping to fund programs like the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Young at Heart Senior Center, Sweetwater Public School Foundation and Cowboys Against Cancer.
In fact, one of CBWY’s own employees knows first-hand how important organizations like Cowboys Against Cancer are to Sweetwater County residents. Customer Service Representative Peggy Santillanes said she could never have paid for her late father and late husband’s cancer treatments without Cowboys Against Cancer.
“My family was a beneficiary of their wonderful grants, which eased the financial burdens of treatment, prescriptions, travel and groceries,” Santillanes said. “By helping out organizations like this, you’re helping out the people in your own community.”
Peggy is now a huge supporter of the organization and is proud to work for an employer that supports what she is passionate about. CBWY is a sponsor of the annual Cowboys Against Cancer fundraiser coming up this November. “I would like to encourage everyone to donate what you can. It doesn’t have to be an enormous amount but every little bit does indeed help,” says Santillanes.
When you enroll in Community Minded Checking, you are truly making an investment in your community—ultimately becoming a local public servant every time you make a deposit into your account.
Plus, you receive all the perks of a big bank program without the big bank hassle. With as little as $100 to open an account, you can make the switch to Community Minded Checking to help enrich Sweetwater County.
CBWY Branch Manager Tiffany Kindel said she is proud of the Bank’s commitment to putting your deposits to work supporting Sweetwater’s public schools, civic groups and worthwhile causes and events.
“It’s been our philosophy since the beginning, and it continues to help us serve our customers and our community today,” Kindel said.
