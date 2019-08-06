Construction Begins on New Castle Rock Medical Center Building

GREEN RIVER — Castle Rock Hospital District (CRHD) broke ground on a new medical center Tuesday. The new facility will replace the existing one at 1400 Uinta Drive. CRHD will continue normal operations in the old building during construction.

Construction is expected to take around one year, with the new building opening in July 2020. Parking and the route to the front entrance will be altered at times during construction.

Part of the funding for the new facility comes from a $10 million loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program. The loan program “provides loan guarantees to eligible private lenders to help build essential community facilities in rural areas,” according to information on the USDA website.

Bailie Dockter, CEO of CRHD spoke before the groundbreaking and outlined how the new building will help streamline patient care. Green River Mayor, Pete Rust said he sees the new building as an essential quality of life improvement that will help attract and retain new residents in the area.

Rendering of the new Castle Rock Medical Center provided by CRHD.

For more information on the new facility, check out our previous coverage here.