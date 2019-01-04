Corbin Messer is the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/URA has announced Corbin Messer as their January Volunteer of the Month for his contribution to the Polar Express showing at the Broadway Theater.

For the past two years he has volunteered his time to portray the Conductor from the Polar Express, welcoming movies goers and punching tickets to the film at the Broadway Theater.

Corbin is a Rock Springs native and is currently a 6th grader at Pilot Butte Elementary. He likes math class and is part of the Yearbook and online Newspaper staff.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In his free time Corbin enjoys online gaming, riding 4 wheelers and jet skis, and spending time with his younger brother, Gavin, and Grandparents. Corbin is an excellent cook, and is wholly in charge of all grilling done at home.

Corbin has been fascinated with all things train related, and the Polar Express in particular, since he was very small. Going to watch the animated film on the big screen every winter has been a family tradition, so when the opportunity for Corbin to portray the Conductor presented itself he jumped at the chance.

“I like to play the Conductor because it makes people happy,” Corbin shared. “When little kids see you in character and they get so excited it’s a really good feeling! I think that I help them get in the Christmas spirit and I hope they love the Polar Express as much as I do!”

Corbin is looking forward to punching tickets and announcing All Aboard! for years to come!