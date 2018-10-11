Cowboys Against Cancer Hosts 24th Annual Benefit & Banquet

Cowboys Against Cancer is celebrating its 24th Anniversary.
Join your friends to show your support and enjoy a wonderful evening including: live & silent auctions, art & gifts, professionally prepared cuisine, and live entertainment.
Space is limited. Don’t wait, get your tickets today!
When
Saturday, November 3, 2018
Donate • Sponsor • Volunteer
About Cowboys Against Cancer
Since 1992, Cowboys Against Cancer has offered financial assistance to Sweetwater County residents to help defray the cost of travel and other expenses associated with their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Cowboys Against Cancer offers grants of $1,500 for local treatment and expenses. For those who must travel outside of Sweetwater County for treatment, Cowboys Against Cancer offers grants of $3,000.
To date, Cowboys Against Cancer has granted over 5.75 million dollars to local cancer patients.
