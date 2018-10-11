Cowboys Against Cancer Hosts 24th Annual Benefit & Banquet

About Cowboys Against Cancer

Since 1992, Cowboys Against Cancer has offered financial assistance to Sweetwater County residents to help defray the cost of travel and other expenses associated with their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Cowboys Against Cancer offers grants of $1,500 for local treatment and expenses. For those who must travel outside of Sweetwater County for treatment, Cowboys Against Cancer offers grants of $3,000.

To date, Cowboys Against Cancer has granted over 5.75 million dollars to local cancer patients.