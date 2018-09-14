Cowgirl Golf Opens 2018-19 Season at CSU Ram Fall Classic

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team will make the short trip to Fort Collins, Colorado next week to open up the 2018-19 season at the CSU Ram Fall Classic.

“Obviously, we’re always excited to get going,” head coach Josey Stender said. “They’ve been practicing and playing all summer and now it’s really getting to the fun part. We have a very solid group of returning players with a ton of experience and a great group of new players that I think are going to be a part of the mix as well. We’re just going to see how it all has come together after a couple of good preseason weeks for us.”

The tournament runs Monday through Wednesday and is set to be played at the par-72, 6,315-yard Ptarmigan Country Club. Teams will tee off at the event on Monday at 8:30 a.m. MT.

Along with the Cowgirls, the 13-team tournament field features Colorado State, San Francisco, New Mexico State, Long Beach State, Wyoming, UC Irvine, Portland State, Northern Colorado, Nevada, UNC-Greensboro, Boise State, Nebraska and Idaho.

Wyoming will bring Cowgirls Samantha Hui, Caitlyn Skavdahl, Erin Sargent, Kaylee Knadler and Megan Knadler to compete at the event for the Pokes. Sarah Hankins, Michelle Nguyen and Cristiana Ciasca will each compete as individuals.

The Cowgirls finished eighth at last year’s Ram Classic behind a historic performance from then senior Gabrielle Gibson. Gibson led the Brown and Gold with the lowest individual event score in Cowgirl history. She finished fourth overall and turned in rounds of 73 (+1), 71 (-1) and 68 (-4) for a total 212 (-4).

As a team, UW placed eighth with a final three-round score of 888 (+24), which also happens to be the lowest team 54-hole event score in program history.

The Cowgirls return five players from last season’s campaign including two seniors (Hankins and Megan Knadler), two juniors (Kaylee Knadler and Erin Sargent) and one sophomore (Skavdahl). Stender also brings four newcomers into the fold in freshmen Ciasca, Hui, Nguyen and Anna Johnson.

Fans can follow the Cowgirls at the CSU Ram Fall Classic live on golfstat.com.