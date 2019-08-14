Cowgirl Volleyball Picked Second in Mountain West Preseason Poll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Wyoming volleyball team was picked to finish second in the 2019 Mountain West Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference office announced on Wednesday. It is the second season in a row the Brown and Gold have been picked second to start the year.

The Cowgirls finished third in the Mountain West last season with a 12-6 mark in league action and a 20-11 overall record. For the second season in a row, Wyoming competed in the postseason National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) tournament. Head coach Chad Callihan returns eight letterwinners from last year’s squad, including three starters plus the libero.

The Cowgirls picked up 79 points in the preseason coaches’ poll, finishing with one more point than third-place UNLV and 21 points behind first-place Colorado State. The Rams earned 10 first-place votes, while fourth-place Boise State earned the other first-place vote as part of their 73 points.

Rounding out the poll, San José state earned 66 points for fifth place, followed by Fresno State (56), New Mexico (50), San Diego State (41), Air Force (28), Utah State (19) and Nevada (15). Colorado State setter Katie Oleksak was tabbed the Preseason Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Fans will get their first chance to see the 2019 Cowgirl squad at the Brown and Gold Scrimmage on Friday, August 23 at 6:30 pm. The team will then host Nebraska-Kearney for an exhibition game on Saturday, August 24 in Cheyenne.

This season, the Cowgirls will take on four teams that competed in the 2018 NCAA Volleyball Tournament, and six that earned invites to the NIVC. Overall, seven of Wyoming’s 11 nonconference games will feature teams that played in the postseason a year ago.



The schedule features 13 home games, including nine Mountain West matches. The Cowgirls will also host the Rumble in the Rockies tournament from Sept. 6-7, featuring Wyoming, Buffalo, College of Charleston and Northern Colorado.



Season tickets are available for Cowgirl volleyball, starting at $65 for public general admission and $35 for children between the ages of 3-12. Single-match tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for children. Fans can contact the Wyoming ticket office at (307) 7660-7220 or by visiting the ticket office in the Arena-Auditorium Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.

2019 Mountain West Volleyball Predicted Order of Finish (first-place votes):

Colorado State (10) – 100 Wyoming- 79 UNLV- 78 Boise State (1)- 73 San José State- 66 Fresno State- 56 New Mexico- 50 San Diego State- 41 Air Force- 28 Utah State- 19 Nevada- 15

2019 Mountain West Volleyball Preseason Player of the Year

Katie Oleksak (Colorado State)

