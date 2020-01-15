Cruel Jack’s Fire Began in A&W Kitchen; Cause Remains Under Investigation

ROCK SPRINGS — The fire at Cruel Jack’s Travel Plaza began in the kitchen of the A&W restaurant, according to Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Chief Scott Kitchner.

“At approximately 3:41 am, Fire District No. 1 was dispatched for a reported kitchen fire at Cruel Jack’s with two possible trapped victims,” Kitchner said in a statement. “Deputies on scene advised responding units that the fire was burning through the roof and appeared that the kitchen area was fully enveloped with fire and heavy smoke throughout the building.”

Kitchner said crews responded with four trucks and 18 firefighters.

“The Rock Springs Fire Department was also called for the use of its ladder truck due to the extent of the fire and the roof collapsing,” he added. “Firefighters were pulled from the structure and a defensive operation was set up.”

Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen area with no fire extension to the rest of the building. All employees were accounted for and all are reported safe at this time.

Fire crews are on scene with the Wyoming State Fire Marshall’s Office this morning conducting an investigation into the cause of blaze and mopping up hot spots within the fire area.

Firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 work quickly to put the fire out. Photo by Dave Arambel

Firefighters work to ensure the hoses are moved out of the ice. Photo by Dave Arambel

After the fire was out, firefighters gathered to debrief on how they responded to the fire. Photo by Stephanie Thompson

The damage to Cruel Jacks’ roof was enough that the ventilation unit started to sink. Photo by Stephanie Thompson