Cyanobacterial Blooms in Wyoming Waters

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) released information on August 20 advising water users in the state on Harmful Cyanobacterial Blooms (HCBs).

Cyanobacteria is also known as blue-green algae. Information provided by DEQ states, “HCBs typically occur in still or slow-moving water as temperatures increase during the summer. They are episodic and can last for a few hours or a number of months.”

Cyanobacteria blooms were reported in Flaming Gorge and other Sweetwater county reservoirs last summer.

Laramie Live reported yesterday that two dogs died after coming into contact with an HCB in a lake south of Laramie.

The DEQ, WDH and Wyoming Livestock Board are all experiencing an increased volume of inquiries about HCBs. Click here for information form WDH. You can find similar information from DEQ here.