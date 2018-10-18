Deer Trail Assisted Living Hosts 5th Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat & Haunted House



.

This year’s theme for the Halloween stroll is “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.

The Rock Springs High School and Junior High students work with Deer Trail to put on the Spooktacular event!

Students volunteer their time to create the props for the community common areas and haunted rooms as well as dressing in character to help make the event fun for all.

Children of all ages are able to trick-or-treat at 57 Deer Trail resident apartments as well as experience our haunted rooms should they dare to be scared.

The event offers tons of candy and lots of fun for all ages!

Deer Trail’s Halloween Trick-or-treat and haunted house is our way of providing our residents the opportunity to give back to our amazing community and have a lot of fun in the process!