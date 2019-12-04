Divis Reminds Veterans to Take Advantage of Exemptions for Tax Year

Sweetwater County Assessor, Dave Divis, would like to remind all Sweetwater County Veterans of Foreign Wars to take advantage of the Veteran’s Exemption Program. In the next few days real property renewal forms for the upcoming tax year will be mailed to all previously qualified veterans. If you don’t receive your Veteran’s renewal form, or think that you may qualify for the Veteran’s Exemption, please contact the Assessor’s Office at 307-872-3700 or 307-922-5200.

Veterans must be Wyoming residents for 3 years, have their honorable discharge DD-214, and have served in an armed conflict. Armed conflicts include:

World War II (Dec 7, 1941 – Dec 31, 1946)

Korean War (June 27, 1950 – Jan 31, 1955)

Vietnam War (Feb 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975)



In addition to the above conflicts, any veteran who has served and received an Armed Forces Expeditionary/Campaign Medal or equivalent may also apply.



Any qualifying veteran, or surviving spouse of a qualifying veteran who has not remarried, or a disabled veteran with compensable service-related disability as certified by the VA or a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces (agency letter required) is eligible to receive the exemption. The exemption may be used on the primary residence owned by the veteran or spouse (approximate benefit $210) or on motor vehicle registration (approximate benefit $90).



Any veteran who has moved in the last 12 months should contact our office to make sure we have the most current address on record to receive the form for the exemption.



The County Assessor administers the exemption based on Wyoming Statute and Department of Revenue Rules & Regulations. Veterans or surviving spouses must apply in the Assessor’s Office no later than Monday May 25th, 2020 for the current tax year.