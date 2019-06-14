Eve’s Restaurant at White Mountain Golf Course is Open for Business

Eve has been the chef at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for the past five years and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to open her own restaurant.

With twenty years of restaurant experience serving, bartending and cooking, Eve is ready to share her passion for food and drink with the community.





The wine list is eclectic and is complimented by a classic cocktail menu and a beer list largely built of Wyoming brews. The meat and produce is of the highest quality and expertly prepared by the chef according to her own recipes. Everything from the mayonnaise to pasta and ice cream is made in house from scratch, just like Eve would make at home for her family.





Hours

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

Lunch is served from 11-2, dinner 5-10, with a bar bite menu in between from 2-5.

Call for a reservation (307) 522-5756, or walk in anytime.

