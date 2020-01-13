Fatal Crash East of Wamsutter, Wyoming

WAMSUTTER — On January 11, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 183 on Interstate 80 east of Wamsutter, Wyoming. Around 11:00 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway causing the vehicle to exit off the right side and overturn.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 55-year-old Yermo, California resident Brenda K. Wallace. Wallace was wearing her seatbelt and not injured in the crash. The passenger has been identified as 60-year-old Apple Valley, California resident Henry J. House. House was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene of the crash.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 2nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 4 in 2019, 1 in 2018, and 1 in 2017 to date.

